Video/Photos: BEETLEJUICE Celebrates Halloween on Broadway

Click Here for More on BEETLEJUICE

Last night, Beetlejuice celebrated Halloween with a special curtain call. Stars Alex Brightman and Elizabeth Teeter dressed as each other's characters, Beetlejuice and Lydia, respectively.

Additionally, Andrew Fuller, the winner of Netflix's "Is It Cake?", baked a Beetlejuice themed cake to celebrate Halloween with the cast. Fuller took to the stage during the curtain call to give a speech.

Check out photos and video footage below!