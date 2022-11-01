Video/Photos: BEETLEJUICE Celebrates Halloween on Broadway

Last night, Beetlejuice celebrated Halloween with a special curtain call. Stars Alex Brightman and Elizabeth Teeter dressed as each other's characters, Beetlejuice and Lydia, respectively.
Additionally, Andrew Fuller, the winner of Netflix's "Is It Cake?", baked a Beetlejuice themed cake to celebrate Halloween with the cast. Fuller took to the stage during the curtain call to give a speech.
Check out photos and video footage below!
Fan favorite Beetlejuice has had an unconventional Broadway run bringing a new and very engaged audience to Broadway via Tiktok, YouTube and social media, playing to sold-out, standing-room-only audiences at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre only to be shuttered on March 12, 2020. Overwhelming demand for the smash hit musical from fans led to its current, improbable Broadway resurrection.
Alex Brightman and Elizabeth Teeter
Alex Brightman and Elizabeth Teeter
Cast of Beetlejuice with Andrew Fuller
Cast of Beetlejuice with Andrew Fuller
Cake by Andrew Fuller
Cake by Andrew Fuller
Related Stories
Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will be open in time for Halloween this year and is bringing back its annual Tricks & Treats party on Monday, October 31st from 3pm – 6pm. Will Blum and Dana Steingold will be performing at this event as Beetlejuice and Lydia, and are set to perform the songs 'Dead Mom' and 'Say My Name'.
Watch a video of Elizabeth Teeter, Alex Brightman, and more perform 'That Beautiful Sound' from Beetlejuice the Musical on The TODAY Show. Beetlejuice also stars Kerry Butler, David Josefsberg, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Michelle Aravena, Kelvin Moon Loh, and more.
The Try Guys have released a new video in which they audition for a Broadway musical! Watch as the three guys - Keith, Zach, and Eugene - audition for Beetlejuice the Musical.
BEETLEJUICE the Musical has teamed up with HeadCount, the nonprofit, nonpartisan voter registration organization, to grant one lucky fan and a friend the ultimate trip to the Netherworld.
Buy at the Theatre Shop
T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Video: Kid Critics Tell You How to Get to SESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL
October 31, 2022
BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics is back for a new season! It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! What did our Kid Critics think of Sesame Street: The Musical? Find out here!
Video: First Look at A FEW GOOD MEN at La Mirada
October 31, 2022
The rarely produced and widely acclaimed military masterpiece A FEW GOOD MEN, written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Casey Stangl, is now playing at La Mirada. Check out video footage here!
Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Actor Evan Alexander Smith Shares His Theatre Journey from Canada to Broadway
October 30, 2022
Podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the talented, genuine and gracious 'Merrily We Roll Along' actor, Evan Alexander Smith. Evan gives us a glimpse into the rehearsal room of New York Theatre Workshop's production of the Stephen Sondheim and George Furth musical MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, and more. Listen here!
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of TAKE ME OUT on Broadway
October 29, 2022
The 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play Take Me Out officially returned to Broadway on October 27. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, TAKE ME OUT, a Second Stage Theater Production, has returned for a 14-week engagement. We're taking you inside opening night in this video.
Video: Watch Jesse Williams & Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Curtain Call Speech at TAKE ME OUT
October 28, 2022
The 2022 Tony Award Winning Revival of a Play Take Me Out returned to Broadway on October 27. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, TAKE ME OUT, a Second Stage Theater Production, has returned for a 14-week engagement at the Schoenfeld Theatre. Watch Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson's speech at curtain call here!