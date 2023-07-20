Video: Who Are the Real People Behind the Story of HERE LIES LOVE? The Cast Explains

Tonight is a big night at the Broadway Theatre! Here Lies Love, the new musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, officially opens. Here Lies Love re-defines the musical theater experience, turning the rise and fall of a dictator and his wife into an exuberant party, transforming the Broadway Theatre into a nightclub where the audience is literally immersed in the story, witnessing history up close.

Who exactly are the controversial characters behind the story?

"[Imelda Marcos] is a very complicated character," explained leading lady Arielle Jacobs. "There's a lot that people know about her because she became a world figure. She was kind of like a Filipino Jackie Kennedy because she really dictated fashion and she made her way around the world and left her mark... in a way that was sometimes good and sometimes bad."

"The important thing is to humanize these people, who were brought into power in the Phillipines through major, nationalistic popularity," added Jose Llana. "[Ferdinand Marcos] was a very smart man and a very estute politician. Unfortunately, he liked his power a little bit too much."

Below, watch as they are joined by castmate (and producer) Lea Salonga and costume designer Clint Ramos to chat about the real history behind the musical.