Video: Amber Riley and Taye Diggs Lend Voices to Disney Junior's ARIEL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Ariel is swimming back to TV! “Disney Junior’s Ariel,” inspired by the beloved story of “The Little Mermaid", follows a young Ariel and features some fan-favorite characters, including King Triton, Ursula, Sebastian and Flounder, as well as exciting new additions. The cast features Mykal-Michelle Harris as Ariel, Amber Riley as Ursula, Taye Diggs as King Triton, and more!

Watch a new teaser below!

“Disney Junior’s Ariel” is set to debut on Disney platforms this summer!

Set in the fantastical Caribbean-inspired underwater kingdom of Atlantica, the series follows Ariel as she embarks on fun-filled, action-packed mermaid adventures with her friends. Driven by a deep and unending curiosity about the world around her, Ariel discovers land treasures, like a big floppy hat, squeaky rubber ducky and whisk, that she collects and keeps safe in her crystal cavern.

Sometimes, Ariel uses the treasures to help solve problems. With each discovery, Ariel is filled with joy, and her mermaid tail, which changes colors depending on her emotions, lights up and shimmers. Full of charm, big ideas and a powerful voice, “Disney Junior’s Ariel” is coming into her own, learning how to discover and appreciate the world around her and use her voice to inspire others.