Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch the Painting Process for CAMELOT's Backdrop

Camelot features Scenic Design by Michael Yeargan.

Mar. 29, 2023  

How does the vision of a scenic designer get translated into a Broadway backdrop? For some, it's with the help of Scenic Art Studios- a premiere drop shop located in Newburgh, New York. Below, watch as Michael Yeargan's design for Camelot is painted by scenic artists Andy Stone, Tisha Paige, Roman Lystvak, and Matt McDonald.

Video by Julia Green.

Camelot is running on Broadway at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.

Based on "The Once and Future King" by T.H. White, Camelot, Lerner and Loewe's 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, the striving for justice, and the tragic struggles between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. This epic and timely tale features the iconic characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot as well as the beloved original score with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe which includes "If Ever I Would Leave You," "The Lusty Month of May" and the title song "Camelot."







Related Stories
Photos: First Look at Soo, Donica & Burnap in CAMELOT Photo
Photos: First Look at Soo, Donica & Burnap in CAMELOT
Get a first look at Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica & Andrew Burnap in Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater!
Photos: CAMELOT Company Celebrates First Preview Photo
Photos: CAMELOT Company Celebrates First Preview
See photos of the company of Lincoln Center Theater's Camelot celebrating their first preview!
CAMELOT Will Launch Digital Lottery for $39 Tickets Photo
CAMELOT Will Launch Digital Lottery for $39 Tickets
Lincoln Center Theater will launch an online ticket lottery for its new production of Lerner & Loewe’s CAMELOT at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. We have all the details on when, where, how, and how much!
Photos: In Rehearsal with Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, and the Cast of CAME Photo
Photos: In Rehearsal with Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, and the Cast of CAMELOT!
Featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot is scheduled to begin performances on Thursday, March 9, 2023, and open on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Check out rehearsal photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Watch SHUCKED's Broadway Backdrop Come to LifeVideo: Watch SHUCKED's Broadway Backdrop Come to Life
March 28, 2023

How does the vision of a scenic designer get translated into a Broadway backdrop? For some, it's with the help of Scenic Art Studios-  a premiere drop shop located in Newburgh, NY
Savy Jackson to Star in BAD CINDERELLA For All Sunday PerformancesSavy Jackson to Star in BAD CINDERELLA For All Sunday Performances
March 28, 2023

Savy Jackson, the Cinderella alternate in Bad Cinderella, will be going on as Cinderella tonight (March 28) and on all Sunday performances starting this weekend! 
Solea Pfeiffer & More Join Ato Blankson-Wood Led HAMLET at Free Shakespeare in the ParkSolea Pfeiffer & More Join Ato Blankson-Wood Led HAMLET at Free Shakespeare in the Park
March 28, 2023

The Public Theater announced additional casting for the Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Shakespeare’s HAMLET, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. See who is starring, performance dates & more!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/26/23Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/26/23
March 28, 2023

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 3/26/2023.
Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Melissa Errico & David Staller to Lead THE LETTERS SERIES at Irish RepMatthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Melissa Errico & David Staller to Lead THE LETTERS SERIES at Irish Rep
March 28, 2023

Irish Repertory Theatre will present The Letters Series, featuring Dear Liar by Jerome Kilty & George Bernard Shaw, directed by Charlotte Moore. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!
share