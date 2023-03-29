Video: Watch the Painting Process for CAMELOT's Backdrop

How does the vision of a scenic designer get translated into a Broadway backdrop? For some, it's with the help of Scenic Art Studios- a premiere drop shop located in Newburgh, New York. Below, watch as Michael Yeargan's design for Camelot is painted by scenic artists Andy Stone, Tisha Paige, Roman Lystvak, and Matt McDonald.

Video by Julia Green.

Camelot is running on Broadway at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.

Based on "The Once and Future King" by T.H. White, Camelot, Lerner and Loewe's 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, the striving for justice, and the tragic struggles between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. This epic and timely tale features the iconic characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot as well as the beloved original score with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe which includes "If Ever I Would Leave You," "The Lusty Month of May" and the title song "Camelot."



