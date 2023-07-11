Video: Watch Uzo Aduba & Matthew Broderick in Netflix's PAINKILLER Series Trailer

Netflix's new limited series inspired by real events based on America’s opioid crisis, premiering on Thursday, August 10, 2023. Watch the new trailer below!

From Executive Producer Eric Newman and Director/Executive Producer Pete Berg, and starring Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, Dina Shihabi, and West Duchovny.

A fictionalized retelling of events, PAINKILLER is a scripted limited series that explores some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America, highlighting the stories of the perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are forever altered by the invention of OxyContin.

An examination of crime, accountability, and the systems that have repeatedly failed hundreds of thousands of Americans, PAINKILLER is based on the book PAIN KILLER by Barry Meier and the New Yorker Magazine article ‘The Family That Built anthe Empire of Pain’ by Patrick Radden Keefe.

The series will also feature guest stars Clark Gregg, Jack Mulhern, Sam Anderson, Ana Cruz Kayne, Brian Markinson, Noah Harpster, John Ales, Johnny Sneed, Tyler Ritter, and Carolina Bartczak.

Uzo Aduba is an award-winning actress whose work spans television, film, and theatre. On stage, Aduba made her Broadway debut in Coram Boy in 2007, followed by the hit musical revival of Godspell in 2011.

She made her West End Theatre debut in Jean Genet's The Maids. Aduba was nominated for a Helen Hayes Award for her work in the Kennedy Center/Olney Theater production of Translations of Xhosa. Other theater credits include Dessa Rose, Turnado: Rumble for the Ring, and Abyssinia. Aduba also appeared in the NBC Live production of The Wiz.

Matthew Broderick was last seen on Broadway in Plaza Suite. He has also been seen on Broadway in Brighton Beach Memoirs (Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Theatre World Awards), Biloxi Blues, How to Succeed in Business… (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Awards), Night Must Fall, Taller Than a Dwarf, The Producers (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), Roundabout’s The Foreigner, The Philanthropist, The Odd Couple, Nice Work If You Can Get It, and It’s Only a Play.

Watch the new trailer here:



