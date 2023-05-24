Video: Watch Tributes from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Celebration

Check out videos from Marc Shaiman, Randy Rainbow, Seth Rudetsky, Michael Crawford and theatres all around the world!

BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary

Sunday night was a very special occasion here at BroadwayWorld. The best of Broadway gathered at Sony Hall to celebrate a huge milestone- our 20th Anniversary. The concert event benefitted Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The night was hosted by legendary Tony-winner Chita Rivera and popular BroadwayWorld host Richard Ridge and even included a Proclamation from the Mayor's Office, naming May 21, 2023 as BroadwayWorld Day in New York City.

Under the musical direction of Kevin Stites and the direction of Richard Jay-Alexander, the star-studded concert line-up included performances and appearances from the previously announced Shoshana Bean, Liz Callaway, Mario Cantone, Jenn Colella, Kurt Domoney, Myles Frost, Debbie Gibson, Olivia Hardy, Brittney Johnson, Constantine Maroulis, Donna McKechnie, Orfeh, Hugh Panaro, Seth Rudetsky, Marc Shaiman, Christopher Sieber, Blair St. Clair, Paulo Szot, Elizabeth Teeter, Natalie Toro, Jessica Vosk, and Josh Walden.

Check out full photo coverage from the big night!

Based in New York City, BroadwayWorld.com launched in 2003 and is now the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international theatre, including the West End. Reaching over six million monthly visitors in 100 US cities and 45 countries, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more. Below, watch as longtime friend of BroadwayWorld, Mandy Gonzalez, narrates our story!

BroadwayWorld would be nothing without the relationships we have built with outstanding theatre companies across the country and all over the world. Below, check out shoutouts from: American Repertory Theatre, Arena Stage, Arizona Theatre Company, Center Theatre Group, Everyman Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, Goodspeed Musicals, La Mirada Theatre, People's Light, Portland Stage Company, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Fifth Avenue Theatre, Westport Country Playhouse, The MUNY, Hartford Stage, Huntington Theatre Company, and Pasadena Playhouse. We send our heartfelt thanks to you all!

If you don't know already, BroadwayWorld's origin story has everything to do with original star of The Phantom of the Opera, Michael Crawford. Watch as he sends a special tribute to our founder and CEO, Robert Diamond.

Broadway legend Chita Rivera co-hosted our big night alongside BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge. Which Chita moment does Seth Rudetsky live for? He explains in this very special deconstruction!

The celebration also unearthed two vintage videos. The first made by Marc Shaiman as a hilarious tribute to BroadwayWorld's message boards community in 2004. The second a flashback to one of Randy Rainbow's most beloved Chewing the Scenery episodes from 2014- Randy Rainbow Lip Syncs Patti LuPone's Autobiography.

BroadwayWorld sends a big thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate with us on Sunday, both onstage and off. Here's to 20 more years!




Recommended For You