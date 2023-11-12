Video: Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue

Timothee Chalamet performed a parody version of "Pure Imagination" in celebration of the end of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, before rapping about having a babyface.

By: Nov. 12, 2023

Watch Timothée Chalamet perform a parody version of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory's "Pure Imagination" in celebration of the end of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, before rapping about having a babyface with Marcello Hernández, Punkie Johnson as Nicki Minaj, and Keenan Thompson in his SNL monologue below!

Chalamet will star as Willy Wonka in the new film Wonka, which is set for a December 15, 2023 release date.

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl’s most iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, “Wonka” tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

From Paul King, writer/director of the “Paddington” films, comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Chalamet performs seven musical numbers in the upcoming picture, which he described as "joyous" and "sincere."

“SNL” airs Saturday at 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT on NBC and streams live on Peacock.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.  



