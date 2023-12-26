Video: Watch Shoshana Bean, Alyssa Fox & More Perform on GMA3 For the Holidays

Shoshana Bean, Wicked star Alyssa Fox, and more Broadway stars appeared on GMA3: What You Need to Know to celebrate the holidays.

Other performers included Sonya Balsara (“Aladdin”); Vincent Jamal Hooper (“The Lion King”); Alex Nicholson (“Hamilton”); and Tyler Hardwick ("Company").

Bean's performance featured footage from her holiday concert at the Apollo Theatre this year, which she performed during her night off from starring in Off-Broadway's Hell's Kitchen.

Watch David Cook, Alyssa Fox, Tyler Hardwick, Sonya Balsara, Vincent Jamal Hooper, and Alex Nicholson perform a holiday medley here:

Watch Shoshana Bean perform "O Holy Night" at her holiday concert at the Apollo Theatre here:

Watch Alyssa Fox perform "My Favorite Things" here:

Watch Sonya Balsara from "Aladdin" and Vincent Jamal Hooper perform "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year" with Jim Abbot here:

Watch Alex Nicholson perform "White Christmas" here:

Watch Company's Tyler Hardwick perform "The Christmas Song" here: