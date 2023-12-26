Video: Watch Shoshana Bean, Alyssa Fox & More Perform on GMA3 For the Holidays

Broadway stars gathered on GMA3: What You Need to Know yesterday to celebrate the holidays.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning i Photo 2 Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning in January
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/17/23 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/17/23
Exclusive: Go Inside the Opening Night Celebration for APPROPRIATE Photo 4 Exclusive: Go Inside the Opening Night Celebration for APPROPRIATE

Shoshana Bean, Wicked star Alyssa Fox, and more Broadway stars appeared on GMA3: What You Need to Know to celebrate the holidays.

Other performers included Sonya Balsara (“Aladdin”); Vincent Jamal Hooper (“The Lion King”); Alex Nicholson (“Hamilton”); and Tyler Hardwick ("Company").

Bean's performance featured footage from her holiday concert at the Apollo Theatre this year, which she performed during her night off from starring in Off-Broadway's Hell's Kitchen.

Watch David Cook, Alyssa Fox, Tyler Hardwick, Sonya Balsara, Vincent Jamal Hooper, and Alex Nicholson perform a holiday medley here:

Watch Shoshana Bean perform "O Holy Night" at her holiday concert at the Apollo Theatre here:

Watch Alyssa Fox perform "My Favorite Things" here:

Watch Sonya Balsara from "Aladdin" and Vincent Jamal Hooper perform "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year" with Jim Abbot here:

Watch Alex Nicholson perform "White Christmas" here:

Watch Company's Tyler Hardwick perform "The Christmas Song" here:



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch ALADDIN Perform Friend Like Me on Disneys Christmas Parade Photo
Video: Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Parade

The Broadway and national tour casts of Aladdin came together to perform 'Friend Like Me' during Disney's Christmas Day Parade. Michael James Scott, who plays the Genie on Broadway, led the performance, joined by Adi Roy, who plays the title role in the national tour. Watch the video now!

2
Video: ABC News Goes Behind the Scenes of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Photo
Video: ABC News Goes Behind the Scenes of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

Watch as ABC News goes behind the scenes of the new Broadway musical How to Dance in Ohio!

3
Video: Watch a Kennedy Center Honors Preview With Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Photo
Video: Watch a Kennedy Center Honors Preview With Lin-Manuel Miranda & More

Watch a preview for the 46th Kennedy Center Honors, featuring a new look at the performances from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose, Tituss Burgess, Dove Cameron, and more. The broadcast will also feature performances from Marc Shaiman, Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Christine Baranski, Chloe Bailey, and more.

4
Video: Merry Christmas from Norm Lewis and the New York Pops Photo
Video: Merry Christmas from Norm Lewis and the New York Pops

In this video, watch as watch as Norm Lewis joined by special guests Vanessa Williams, Bobby Lewis, and more to perform a variety of holiday classics at Carnegie Hall.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch a Kennedy Center Honors Preview With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tituss Burgess & MoreVideo: Watch a Kennedy Center Honors Preview With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tituss Burgess & More
Photo: New Look at Lady Gaga in JOKER Sequel With Joaquin PhoenixPhoto: New Look at Lady Gaga in JOKER Sequel With Joaquin Phoenix
Photos: First Look at BRIDGERTON Season 3 With Jonathan Bailey & MorePhotos: First Look at BRIDGERTON Season 3 With Jonathan Bailey & More
Video: Watch Zack Snyder's REBEL MOON — PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER TeaserVideo: Watch Zack Snyder's REBEL MOON — PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER Teaser

Videos

Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY Video
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY
Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Parade Video
Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Parade
Watch a Kennedy Center Honors Preview With Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Video
Watch a Kennedy Center Honors Preview With Lin-Manuel Miranda & More
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
WICKED

Recommended For You