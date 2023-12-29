Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek

Mean Girls is set to debut in theaters on January 12.

By: Dec. 29, 2023

If you can't wait to make "fetch" happen on January 12, get a new look at the Mean Girls movie musical with new previews below!

The TV spots seemingly feature a new look at the "Revenge Party" musical number, which was recently revealed to be an eight-minute sequence in the film.

The previews give updated looks at the cast of the new movie musical, with Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Jon Hamm, Ashley Park, with Tina Fey and Tim Meadows.

A hybrid of the 2004 film and the 2018 Broadway musical, the film follows new student Cady Heron (Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Cravalho) and Damian (Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.    

Watch the "Revenge" TV spot, featuring a first look at the "Revenge Party" sequence in the film:

The "Skin Stuff" preview, which includes another preview of the "Revenge Party" sequence, here:

Watch the "Get Started" promo, which gives another look at the iconic Christmas musical number:

Watch the "Tour" promo here, which features Jaquel Spivey as Damian and Auliʻi Cravalho as Janis as they give Angourie Rice's Cady a tour of the cafeteria:

Watch the "Invited" promo, which seemingly gives a first look at Reneé Rapp singing "Someone Gets Hurt" as Regina George here:

Watch the "Junk" TV spot, featuring Tina Fey, here:

The Mean Girls official Instagram account has also shared new Reels promoting the film. Check out new previews below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mean Girls (@meangirls)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mean Girls (@meangirls)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mean Girls (@meangirls)



