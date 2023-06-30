Video: Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale

Neon lights and thrilling heights filled the night as nearly 200 of NYC’s sexiest dancers and special Broadway guests delighted two standing-room-only audiences at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park earlier this month at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

This year’s Broadway Bares was a rousing twist on theme parks and raised an astounding $1,887,014. Broadway Bares is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The dynamic finale featured Mykal Kilgore performing his high energy original song “Came Here for Love” with Bares-specific lyrics provided by Kyle Ewalt. The song encouraged all to “reach in and reach out” and “spread love to the world.” Kilgore was joined by singers Aléna Watters (Bad Cinderella) and Marty Thomas before the stage was flooded with the entire Pleasure Park cast, guided by the choreography of Mike Baerga. Check it out in full below!



