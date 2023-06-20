Video: Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Film Trailer With Zendaya

The first trailer for Challengers, the new film starring Mike Faist, has been released. The movie is set to hit theaters on September 15.

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court.

Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist â€“ West Side Story), Tashiâ€™s strategy for her husbandâ€™s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh Oâ€™Connor â€“ The Crown) â€“ his former best friend and Tashiâ€™s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

Mike Faist is a Tony-nominated actor who made his Broadway debut in Newsies as an original cast member. He created the role of Morris Delancey for the regional premiere and continued through the Broadway transfer. He starred opposite Taylor Schilling and Peter Dinklage in A Month in the Country at Classic Stage Co (Dir. Erica Schmidt). He also originated the role of Connor Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen.

Faist received critical acclaim for starring as Riff in the 2021 film adaptation of West Side Story.Â He can currently be seen as Jack in the stage adaptation of Brokeback Mountain in the West End.

Watch the steamy trailer here:



