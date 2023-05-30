Video: Watch Megan Hilty, Dulé Hill, and More on PBS' NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT

PBS' NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT, America's national night of remembrance, returned live this Memorial Day from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy Award-winner Gary Sinise.

A more than three decades long tradition unlike anything else on television, the 90-minute broadcast honoring the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform, military families and all those who have given their lives for our country takes us back to the real meaning of the holiday through personal stories and tributes interwoven with musical performances.

Performances included Megan Hilty, Dulé Hill, Epatha Merkerson, and more. Watch the full concert below!

This production is signatory with the WGA under the public television agreement, which continues in effect. Therefore, the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT on PBS is not affected by the WGA strike on commercial film and television, and will once again pay tribute to all of our American heroes this year as it has for over three decades.