Video: Watch Max von Essen Perform 'Lullaby of Broadway' in 42ND STREET at Goodspeed
This fresh, new production, a love letter to Broadway is the ultimate show biz fairy tale of the chorus kid who becomes an overnight star.
42nd Street is now playing at Goodspeed Musicals through November 6. Julian Marsh is played by Tony Award nominee Max von Essen (Broadway: An American in Paris, Anastasia, Evita). Dorothy Brock is played by two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Broadway: Hello, Dolly!, Big Fish, Finian's Rainbow). Billy Lawlor is played by Blake Stadnik (NBC's This is Us, National Tour: 42nd Street). Peggy Sawyer is played by Carina-Kay Louchiey (Broadway: MJ The Musical, National Tour: Hamilton).
Watch Max von Essen and more Perform 'Lullaby of Broadway' below!
This fresh, new production, a love letter to Broadway is the ultimate show biz fairy tale of the chorus kid who becomes an overnight star. A 1930s backstage musical packed with plenty of pizzazz, it will set your heart pounding with its rhythmically tapping feet and a hit parade of songs, including "Lullaby of Broadway," "We're In The Money," "Shuffle Off To Buffalo," and of course, "42nd Street." It's tap dance heaven!
42nd Street features music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin, and book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble. It is based on the novel by Bradford Ropes and the motion picture 42nd Street owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed by Warner Bros.
42nd Street is directed and choreographed by four-time Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner (Goodspeed: Lucky In The Rain, George M!, Babes In Arms; Broadway: 42nd Street, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Dames at Sea, Ain't Broadway Grand, State Fair).
Scenic Design is by Tony Award-nominee Michael Carnahan (Broadway: Skeleton Crew). Costume Design is by Kara Harmon (Off Broadway: Cullud Water). Lighting Design is by Cory Pattak (Goodspeed: Passing Through, The Fabulous Lipitones; Off Broadway: The Lucky Star).
