Video: Watch LIGHT HUMOR Episode 6 Starring Chris Barron, Farah Alvin & Jonny Tosarello

Episode 6 of 4Wall Entertainment's animated series Light Humor stars lead singer of The Spin Doctors Chris Barron, Broadway actor Farah Alvin, and lighting designer Jonny "Tosar" Tosarello.

WATCH HERE!



After being out of the touring game for years and enjoying his retired life, Jerry gets a call from his old pal Max to join his crew. Jerry quickly realizes a lot has changed since he was on the road. Will his years of experience allow him to jump back in or will he be overwhelmed by the new technology of modern roadie life? Find out on the new episode of Light Humor, "The Load-In."



4Wall Entertainment dedicated this episode to the memory of Richard "Nook" Schoenfeld.



Light Humor: The Load-In

Executive Producers: Jeff Croiter, Drew Quinones, and Cory Pattak

Written by: Cory Pattak

Animated by: Skylar Smith

Graphics by: Aaron Cannon

Starring: Chris Barron, Farah Alvin, Jonny "Tosar" Tosarello, and Hector Martinez



From an overly-confident talking lighting console to how a theater's Ghost Light has been dealing with the pandemic to the often bizarre and chaotic days spent at work, Light Humor is an animated series produced by 4Wall Entertainment that takes a humorous look inside the world of lighting design and aims to bring some brightness into your day.



To catch up on past episodes of Light Humor, follow the link: https://bit.ly/Light-Humor-Playlist.