Video: Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee

KTP’s Juke Joint Jubilee is a bimonthly event at the Midnight Theatre.

By: Jan. 15, 2024

Back by popular demand, KTP’s Juke Joint Jubilee is a bimonthly artist salon created and curated by Broadway veteran Kyle Taylor Parker and presented by Midnight Theatre; a new luxury performance venue in Hudson Yards. Tonight, January 15th, in celebration of Dr. King Day KTP will be Joined by the dynamic talents of Tamika Lawrence ( Caroline or Change, Black No more, Come From Away, ) and Caleb Teicher (Regina Spektor live on Broadway) for a joyous evening of music and conversation.

The evening will feature a setlist of songs that highlight traditional blues music made famous by the likes of Dinah Washington and Nina Simone, as well as uniquely reworked arrangements of songs from today’s Top 100. Directed by Dionne Figgins (Motown, Smokey Joe’s Cafe) with music direction by Darnell White, Parker promises an evening of luxury, levity, and release that is sure to nourish heart, mind, and soul.

Below, watch as Kyle is joined by White to give us a very special sneak peek of "Sing About It"!






Recommended For You