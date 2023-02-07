Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
54 Below
Video: Watch Jennifer Holliday Preview Her 54 Below Return

Jennifer Holliday will play 54 Below February 21-26, 2023.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Jennifer Holliday is back onstage this February and you're gonna love her. 54 Below continues its Diamond Series later this month when the Broadway icon takes the stage February 21-26, 2023. The Tony and Grammy Award winner makes her highly anticipated return to 54 Below with a dazzling show featuring Broadway love songs.

"The first time I played 54 Below was almost ten years ago," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "This time its a longer show... I can take my time and really allow myself to be more personal with the audience. I can let them absorb all of the songs and not worried about being on a strict time limit."

Jennifer will be singing her own thrilling renditions of popular tunes and jazz standards from Broadway musicals along with her signature torch song of unrequited love from Dreamgirls. She'll also pay tribute to some of her favorite composers including George Gershwin, Harold Arlen, Rodgers and Hart, Cole Porter, and Duke Ellington accompanied by a sextet of New York's most accomplished musicians.

"The Diamond Series is so unique and special. It gives my fans a chance to have a more intimate and up-close experience. A lot of my Broadway fans have never seen me live in concert! They've only seen me in a Broadway show, so this is so exciting."

In this video, watch as she chats more about about how she is preparing for the show and check out a special sneak peek of 'I'm Changing' and 'River Deep, Mountain High'.




