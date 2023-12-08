Video: Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies

The Red Bucket Follies returned this week, after a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The variety show, which took place December 4 and 5, honored the 46 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies that participated in fall fundraising for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Watch highlights from the Red Bucket Follies in the video below!

Red Bucket Follies raised $4,553,203, which was announced at the conclusion of Tuesday’s performance by Jonathan Groff, Rachel Bay Jones, and Leslie Odom Jr. and Kara Young.

This year’s top overall fundraising award went to Merrily We Roll Along, which raised $631,932. Surprising the standing-room-only audience to accept the award was one of Groff’s co-stars, Daniel Radcliffe, who for six weeks energetically led nightly auctions from the stage offering one-of-a-kind show props and other signed treasures.

Best onstage presentation went to the company of The Lion King. Set to spoken word written by Daniel Watts and performed by Bongi Duma, the timely and meaningful piece was directed and choreographed by cast member Ray Mercer. The piece challenged how toxic masculinity often forces men to suppress their emotions, asking, “what happens to boys when boys don’t cry?”

Back to the Future: The Musical earned the runner-up presentation title for an original number that had cast members revving their engines in an audition for the role of the national tour’s time-traveling DeLorean. Representing theater’s most iconic modes of transportation, from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Greased Lightning to Miss Saigon’s helicopter and Starlight Express’ dining car, the cast comedically competed in a “Car-us Line” to earn the starring role. However, there could only be “One Single Car Sensation.” The number was directed by Billy Hipkins and Jelani Remy.

Video by Bardo Arts; edited by Isabella Danzi.



