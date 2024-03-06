Video: Watch Colman Domingo in SING SING Trailer Following Theatre Group For Incarcerated Men

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch the official trailer for festival breakout SING SING, starring Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo, ahead of its US Premiere at SXSW. The film is coming to theaters this July.

Featuring an ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors, the film adaptation of this true story follows the creation of a theatre group at Sing Sing.

Directed by Greg Kwedar, the inspiring true story also features Academy Award nominee Paul Raci and a breakout turn by Clarence Maclin.

In the film, Divine G (Colman Domingo), imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn’t commit, finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men, including a wary newcomer (Clarence Maclin), in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art.

Colman Domingo is an Emmy Award-winning actor, playwright and producer, has received a 2024 Oscar, Bafta, SAG, Critics Choice and Golden Globe award nomination for his recent role as Civil Rights leader Bayard Rustin in Higher Ground's Rustin. He was also seen as Mister in The Color Purple movie musical adaptation.

Domingo is best known to Broadway audiences for acclaimed turns in The Scottsboro Boys, Passing Strange, Chicago, and as book writer of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Watch the trailer here: