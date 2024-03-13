Video: Watch Alex Edelman on Broadway in HBO's JUST FOR US Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HBO has unviled a new trailer for ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US, which taped in front of a live audience on August 15 and August 16 at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway.

Tony Award®-winning director Alex Timbers directed the special, which on debuts Saturday, April 6 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

After an acclaimed, extended run on Broadway, comedian Alex Edelman brings his solo show JUST FOR US to HBO and Max in an all-new comedy special. In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic threats pointed in his direction online, Edelman decides to go straight to the source – specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happens next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant, utterly hilarious, timely, and only moderately perspirant stories that comprise JUST FOR US.

Edelman is a comedian and writer whose Orthodox Jewish upbringing has informed critically and commercially acclaimed work for the stage and screen. He has three prior award-winning, sold-out shows in London’s West End and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. At the start of the pandemic, he served as the head writer and executive producer of “Saturday Night Seder,” a star-studded 70-minute YouTube special that has so far raised $3.5 million for the CDC Foundation (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund.

Performed and executive produced by Alex Edelman; directed and executive produced by Alex Timbers; executive produced by Mike Birbiglia; and executive produced by Above Average’s Marc Lieberman and Ally Engelberg.