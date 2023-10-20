Video: Vanessa Williams & Norm Lewis Talk Representation on Broadway With Black Theatre United on the TODAY SHOW

Vanessa Williams and Norm Lewis sat down on the TODAY Show to discuss representation in theatre and their work with Black Theatre United.

"It's about representation. It's about seeing yourself. I just know that when I've been to the theater or I've gone to a movie and I saw someone that looked like me, it just encouraged me to want to be a part of that," Lewis shared, citing Sidney Poitier has one of his big influences.

Williams discussed the importance of Black producers, like Common and Kandi Burruss, also touching on her new venture as a producer on the Broadway-bound Louis Armstrong musical, A Wonderful World.

Black Theatre United's inaugural Gala will be on Monday, October 30 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. The evening will feature Andrea Burns, Nicholas Christopher, Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney, Wilson Cruz, Seth Rudetsky and Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award nominee Josh Groban as presenters.

Honorees include Grammy-winning producer, singer and songwriter Kandi Burruss; actress, director, producer and philanthropist LaTanya Richardson Jackson; and Academy Award-winning actor and philanthropist Samuel L. Jackson.

Black Theatre United was founded to build pathways of access and opportunities for Black and other students and industry professionals who have been historically marginalized in the theatre community. Proceeds from the gala will support BTU’s empowering programs in Mentorships, Student Internships, BTU’s Annual Advocacy Summit and BTU’s Education program.

Watch the TODAY Show segment here:



