Video: 'Tonight' from WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Playhouse





A new performance clip from Paper Mill Playhouse's production of WEST SIDE STORY captures Sarah-Anne Martinez and Noah Henry in the musical's signature romantic duet, 'Tonight,' with Martinez in the role of Maria and Henry as Tony. The video, posted by the Playhouse, offers a close look at the two leads in one of the score's most recognizable moments, as the young lovers imagine a future together against the backdrop of escalating gang conflict.

WEST SIDE STORY transplants the tragedy of Shakespeare's ROMEO AND JULIET into the tenement streets of 1950s New York City, where Tony and Maria fall into a desperate romance even as the Jets and the Sharks battle for control of the neighborhood. The musical features music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents, with the original choreography by Jerome Robbins.

Paper Mill Playhouse, the Tony Award-recognized theater in Millburn, New Jersey, is presenting WEST SIDE STORY as the closing production of its current season, with performances running through June 28, 2026.