Video: Tituss Burgess and Voctave Perform 'On A Clear Day You Can See Forever'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The popular singing group Voctave has launched its 'Voctave & Friends' Series where they collaborate with a lineup of talented singers.

First up is Tony and Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess taking on the title song from the musical, 'On A Clear Day You Can See Forever'.

Check out their performance below!

About Tituss Burgess

Tituss Burgess was most recently seen on Broadway as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! A veteran of the stage, Tituss Burgess made his Broadway debut as ‘Eddie’ in Good Vibrations and played ‘Hal Miller’ in the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys, ’Nicely-Nicely Johnson’ in the 2009 revival of Guys and Dolls, and ’Sebastian’ in the original Broadway cast of The Little Mermaid. Tituss is well known to television fans as ’Titus Andromedon’ in the hit Netflix comedy series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and the second season of the Apple TV+ musical comedy “Schmigadoon!

About VOCTAVE

With more than 160 million social media views on their performance videos to date, Voctave was formed in 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray. The group showcases voices from a wealth of diverse musical backgrounds and experiences, such as contemporary Christian music, musical theater, barbershop, pop and choral music.

The powerful voices making up Voctave include producer and arranger Jamey Ray, along with (alphabetically) E.J. Cardona, Tiffany Coburn, Ashley Espinoza, Karl Hudson, Chrystal Johnson, Kate Lott, Drew Ochoa, Aaron Stratton, Kurt von Schmittou and Sarah Whittemore.

The group has recorded and performed songs from ten albums across the globe, featuring hit recordings “Somewhere There’s Music,” “Goodnight, My Someone,” “The Corner of Broadway and Main Street,” as well as timeless holiday albums such as “It Feels Like Christmas” and “The Spirit of the Season.” Many of their singles are regularly played, with their “Disney Love Melody” having received more than 16.5 million streams on Spotify.