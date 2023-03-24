Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Thomas Kail on Making a New Musical For TV With UP HERE on Hulu

All eight episodes of Up Here are now streaming on Hulu.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Tony winner Thomas Kail ("Hamilton") is the director of Hulu's new musical series, Up Here.

Kail collaborated on the new series with Steven Levenson ("tick, tick...BOOM!"), Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ("Frozen"). All eight episodes of the series are now available to stream on Hulu.

The series will also stars Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes, alongside Broadway favorites like Katie Finneran, Andréa Burns, Norm Lewis, Micaela Diamond, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Aisha Jackson.

Ahead of the opening night of his new Broadway production of Sweeney Todd, watch a video of Kail sitting down with Richard Ridge to discuss creating a new musical for television, working with the all-star cast, the day Lin-Manuel Miranda came to visit the set, and more.

Watch the new interview here:





March 24, 2023

Tony winner Thomas Kail ('Hamilton') is the director of Hulu's new musical series, Up Here. Watch a video of Kail sitting down with Richard Ridge to discuss creating a new musical for television, working with the all-star cast, the day Lin-Manuel Miranda came to visit the set, and more.
