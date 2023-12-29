Video: The Broadway Shows of 2023

Check out highlights from some of the best Broadway shows of the year!

By: Dec. 29, 2023

How do you measure a year? In overtures? In dance breaks? Standing ovations? Today, we measure 2023 in Boradway shows. Before we get wrapped up in the theatre season ahead, BroadwayWorld wants to stop and salute the shows that made this year great.

The shows of 2023 included: Pictures From Home, A Doll's House, Jonas Brothers on Broadway, Parade, Bob Fosse's Dancin', Bad Cinderella, Sweeney Todd, Life of Pi, Shucked, Fat Ham, Camelot, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Thanksgiving Play, Prima Facie, Good Night, Oscar, Summer, 1976, New York, New York, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, Grey House, Once Upon a One More Time, Just For Us, Here Lies Love, The Cottage, Back to the Future: The Musical, The Shark Is Broken, El Mago Pop, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, Melissa Etheridge: My Window, Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Merrily We Roll Along, Gutenberg! The Musical!, I Need That, Harmony, Spamalot, How to Dance in Ohio, and Appropriate.

Watch a full collection of highlights from the Broadway shows of 2023 below!





