Video: The Best of Alan Cumming

Fresh off his hosting gig on Peacock’s The Traitors, Alan Cumming is crossing the pond with his solo show, Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, which arrives on Broadway tonight, March 11 at Stdio 54. He will then return with an encore performance on March 25.



Cumming returns to the legendary venue after completing a sold-out run at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, as well as numerous engagements throughout the world. This marks Cumming’s first time on the Studio 54 stage since his legendary and Tony Award winning turn as the Emcee in Cabaret.



We are celebrating the special day with just a few of our favorite performances from Alan's past!

Alan sings "Wilkommen" at the 1998 Tony Awards:

Alan sings a medley from Hedwig and the Angry Inch:

Alan sings "Taylor the Latte Boy":

Alan sings the opening number from Reefer Madness:

Alan sings from Three Penny Opera at the 2006 Tony Awards:

Alan sings "The Ladies Who Lunch" from Company:

Alan performs the opening number at the 2015 Tony Awards with Kristin Chenoweth:



