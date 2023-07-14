Video: THEATER CAMP Director Nick Lieberman on Creating the Film With Ben Platt, Molly Gordon & More

Nick Lieberman had 19 days to turn a short film he created with his friends, Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, and Noah Galvin, in a full-length feature film.

Audiences can see their work on display in Theater Camp, now playing in theaters.

Joining them was Patti Harrison, Jimmy Tatro, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Caroline Aaron, Amy Sedaris, and Priscilla Lopez, plus an impressive lineup of young talent playing the campers.

In the film, kids gather from all over to attend AdirondACTS, a scrappy theater camp in upstate New York that’s a haven for budding performers. After its indomitable founder Joan (Sedaris) falls into a coma, her clueless “crypto bro” son Troy (Tatro) is tasked with keeping the thespian paradise running.

With financial ruin looming, Troy must join forces with Amos (Platt), Rebecca-Diane (Gordon), and their band of eccentric teachers to come up with a solution before the curtain rises on opening night.

BroadwayWorld sat down with Lieberman to discuss how they turned Theater Camp into a feature film, his theater camp memories, what it was like on the set of the film, and more.

Watch the new interview here: