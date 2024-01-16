Video: THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW

The Wiz is set to open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Nichelle Lewis, star of The Wiz, recently performed the song "Home" on The View on Martin Luther King Day, January 15. Check out the full performance in the video below!

The Wiz launched a national tour in Baltimore, MD last year, and is currently playing in cities across the country before it begins its limited engagement on Broadway. The Wiz is set to open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
 
The cast includes Wayne Brady as The Wiz on Broadway, as well as the tour stops in San Francisco (January 16 – February 11, 2024) at the Golden Gate Theatre, and Los Angeles (February 13 – March 3, 2024) at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Alan Mingo Jr. currently stars in the role of The Wiz in National Tour cities including Cleveland, OH, Washington, DC, Pittsburgh, PA, Charlotte, NC, Atlanta, GA, Greenville, SC, Chicago, IL, Des Moines, IA, Tempe, AZ and San Diego, CA.


The cast of The Wiz also features Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy, Deborah Cox as Glinda and Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em and Evillene, Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman, and Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow. The Wiz ensemble includes Maya BowlesShayla Alayre CaldwellJay CopelandAllyson Kaye DanielJudith FranklinMichael Samarie GeorgeCollin HeywardAmber JacksonOlivia JacksonChristina JonesPolanco JonesKolby KindleMariah LyttleKareem MarshAnthony MurphyCristina RaeMatthew Sims Jr, Avilon Trust TateKeenan D. Washington, and Timothy Wilson.

The creative team is helmed by director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida) and includes choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyonce’s “Single Ladies”), William F. Brown (book), Charlie Smalls (music & lyrics), Amber Ruffin (additional material), Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements), Allen René Louis (vocal & music arrangements), Adam Blackstone (dance arrangements), and Paul Byssainthe Jr. (music direction).  They are joined by Academy Award® winner Hannah Beachler (scenic design), two-time Academy Award® nominee Sharen Davis (costumes), Emmy® and Barrymore Award winner Ryan J. O’Gara (lighting), Jon Weston (sound), Daniel Brodie (projections), Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (wigs), and Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche (makeup). 







