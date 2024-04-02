Video: THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Starts Previews on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Heart of Rock & Roll is beating at the James Earl Jones Theatre, where previews are now underway for the new musical inspired by the iconic songs written and performed by Huey Lewis and The News.

Check out a brand-new teaser from the first preview, featuring a special appearance by Huey Lewis himself!

Set in 1987 and jam-packed with Huey Lewis megahits like “Do You Believe in Love”, “Hip to Be Square” , and “If This Is It,” The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on a couple of twenty-somethings on the cusp of their futures—Bobby, a rock and roller who’s traded his guitar for the corporate ladder and his boss Cassandra who’s always put the family business first. When they both get a second shot at their dreams, it’ll take “The Power of Love” and a little help from their friends — to figure out what kind of life they really want.

The cast of The Heart of Rock and Roll on Broadway features 27 performers, four Broadway debuts, and one Tony Award nominee (John Dossett).

The Heart of Rock and Roll takes up residence at the James Earl Jones Theatre following Gutenberg! The Musical!, which closed on January 28, 2024. This is the fourth show to play at this theatre since its renaming in 2022.

Meet the cast of The Heart of Rock and Roll below and watch as they meet the press here!