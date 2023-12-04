Video: Shaina Taub Performs 'Keep Marching' From SUFFS; Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets are now available for the Broadway run of Shaina Taub’s new musical Suffs, which will begin performances at the Music Box Theatre on March 26, with an opening night set for April 18.

In conjunction with tickets going on sale, author of Suffs Shaina Taub released a special performance video featuring a stripped-down version of the musical’s new finale, “Keep Marching.”

Check out the video below!

Tickets starting at $49 are on sale now and can be purchased at SuffsMusical.com, through Telecharge.com, or by calling (800) 447-7400 or (212) 239-6200. American Express® is the official Card sponsor of Suffs.

As previously announced, Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman will serve as lead producers of Suffs, with Hillary Rodham Clinton and Malala Yousafzai serving as two of the musical’s co-producers. From the singular mind of Shaina Taub, this “remarkable, epic new musical” (Variety) boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over.

It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.

Suffs will feature book, music and lyrics by Kleban Prize, Fred Ebb Award, and Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Shaina Taub, direction by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman (Violet), choreography by Mayte Natalio (How to Dance in Ohio), scenic design by Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández (Jagged Little Pill), costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton), lighting design by Tony Award nominee Lap Chi Chu (Camelot), sound design by Jason Crystal (Sweeney Todd) with associate Sun Hee Kil (Choir Boy), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Michael Starobin (Next to Normal), music supervision and music direction by Andrea Grody (The Band’s Visit), and casting by Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Soft Power). 101 Productions, Ltd. will serve as General Manager and Lisa Iacucci as Production Stage Manager.