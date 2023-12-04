Video: Shaina Taub Performs 'Keep Marching' From SUFFS; Tickets On Sale Now!

Performances begin at the Music Box Theatre on March 26, with an opening night set for April 18. 

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE M Photo 1 Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL & More
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo 2 Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23 Photo 3 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/26/23
The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop! Photo 4 The Hidden History of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Animation Icon, Betty Boop!

Suffs Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

Tickets are now available for the Broadway run of Shaina Taub’s new musical Suffs, which will begin performances at the Music Box Theatre on March 26, with an opening night set for April 18. 

In conjunction with tickets going on sale, author of Suffs Shaina Taub released a special performance video featuring a stripped-down version of the musical’s new finale, “Keep Marching.” 

Check out the video below!

Tickets starting at $49 are on sale now and can be purchased at SuffsMusical.com, through Telecharge.com, or by calling (800) 447-7400 or (212) 239-6200. American Express® is the official Card sponsor of Suffs.

As previously announced, Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman will serve as lead producers of Suffs, with Hillary Rodham Clinton and Malala Yousafzai serving as two of the musical’s co-producers. From the singular mind of Shaina Taub, this “remarkable, epic new musical” (Variety) boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over.

It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.

Suffs will feature book, music and lyrics by Kleban Prize, Fred Ebb Award, and Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Shaina Taub, direction by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman (Violet), choreography by Mayte Natalio (How to Dance in Ohio), scenic design by Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández (Jagged Little Pill), costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton), lighting design by Tony Award nominee Lap Chi Chu (Camelot), sound design by Jason Crystal (Sweeney Todd) with associate Sun Hee Kil (Choir Boy), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Michael Starobin (Next to Normal), music supervision and music direction by Andrea Grody (The Band’s Visit), and casting by Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Soft Power). 101 Productions, Ltd. will serve as General Manager and Lisa Iacucci as Production Stage Manager.

 




RELATED STORIES

1
What We Know So Far About SUFFS Photo
What We Know So Far About SUFFS

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Shaina Taub’s new musical Suffs is set to come to Broadway this spring. What do we know so far about the new musical? We have all the scoop!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Kristin Chenoweth Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as 'Producer'Video: Kristin Chenoweth Joins GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as 'Producer'
Photos: Inside the Kennedy Center Honors, Honoring Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah, and Dionne WarwickPhotos: Inside the Kennedy Center Honors, Honoring Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah, and Dionne Warwick
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 4th, 2023
46th Kennedy Center Honorees Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Queen Latifah, Barry Gibb, and Dionne Warwick Recieve Medallions46th Kennedy Center Honorees Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Queen Latifah, Barry Gibb, and Dionne Warwick Recieve Medallions

Videos

Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
APPROPRIATE

Recommended For You