Video: Sepideh Moafi Wants to Play Dr. Robby in a Musical Version of THE PITT





Sepideh Moafi has been garnering acclaim for her role as Dr. Al-Hashimi in season two of the hit television series, The Pitt. But with the finale of the second season having debuted on Thursday, the stage veteran is returning to her theater roots in off-Broadway's New Born.

"It's a new play that explores three different characters through monologues," previewed Moafi during a visit to TODAY. "[It] will take you on a wild roller coaster ride and explore the full spectrum of what it means to be alive.... It's a homecoming for me because I started on stage and that's where I feel most at home."

The actress also expressed interest in starring in a musical, and even weighed in on a potential musical crossover of The Pitt. "People have been asking about The Pitt musical or a musical episode. If it's onstage, give me an audition for Dr. Robby," she laughed. "[Noah Wyle] can play Dr. Al-Hashimi, I'll play Dr. Robby."

Wyle leads The Pitt as Robby, the attending physician at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. Moafi plays Dr. Al-Hashimi, who, in season two, prepared to serve as a temporary replacement for him when he was on sabbatical. The first two seasons are now streaming on HBO Max.

The Pitt examines the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Moafi's co-stars on the show, Isa Briones and Patrick Ball, are also on New York stages this season, appearing in the Broadway productions of Just in Time and Becky Shaw, respectively. Check out our guide to the theater stars in The Pitt here.

Written by playwright Ella Hickson, New Born features three monologues performed by Marianna Gailus, Hugh Jackman, and Sepideh Moafi. It will be presented at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre for 27 performances only, between May 8 and June 8, 2026.

In New Born, a tree surgeon falls in love, a young woman searches for her lost friend on the prairie, and a new mother is consumed by an unlikely celebrity friendship. In three monologues, unrelated individuals find their smallest choices ripple into seismic changes that connect them across centuries and continents. An unforgettable evening of theater exploring relationships, identity, and change from acclaimed British playwright Ella Hickson.

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