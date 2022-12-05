Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: See Katie Brayben & Andrew Rannells in TAMMY FAYE World Premiere at The Almeida Theatre

This true story is a testament of faith, resilience and the temptations of success.

Dec. 05, 2022  

See footage from the world premiere of Tammy Faye, a new musical from Elton John, Jake Shears and James Graham, that ran at The Almeida Theatre from October 13 - December 3, 2022.

Watch below!

Tammy Faye is a new musical from legendary songwriter Elton John, Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears and award-winning writer James Graham (Ink, BBC's Sherwood) and featured Olivier Award-winner Katie Brayben (Beautiful) as Tammy Faye, Tony Award-nominee Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon, Girls) as Jim, and Olivier Award-nominee Zubin Varla (Fun Home) as Jerry Falwell.

This true story, which was directed by Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold (Spring Awakening), is a testament of faith, resilience and the temptations of success.

The full cast included Kelly Agbowu, Amy Booth-Steel, Katie Brayben, Ashley Campbell, Peter Caulfield, Danny Collins, Richard Dempsey, Fred Haig, Georgia Louise, Andrew Rannells, Robyn Rose, Nicholas Rowe, Martin Sarreal, Steve John Shepherd, Gemma Sutton and Zubin Varla.

From a studio in South Carolina, Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker revolutionised religion. Preaching to millions 24 hours a day, Tammy just wants to put the fun back into faith. But a new wave of ministers wants you not to just feel God in your heart, but in your homes, in your schools and in the law too.

TodayTix Black Friday

Related Stories
SIX to Welcome New Queens to Broadway Tonight Photo
SIX to Welcome New Queens to Broadway Tonight
The Tony Award-winning hit musical SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, welcomes new Queens tonight, December 5, 2022, to Broadway’s Lena Horne Theatre.
VIDEO: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Discusses TAKE ME OUTs Relevancy Photo
VIDEO: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Discusses TAKE ME OUT's Relevancy
Jesse Tyler Ferguson appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss his return to Broadway in Take Me Out. Ferguson discussed the play's significance and why the story is still relevant. Watch the complete video now, in which Ferguson also discusses officiating his Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland's wedding, juggling fatherhood and his career, and more.
Broadway Buying Guide: December 5, 2022 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: December 5, 2022
Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, December 5, 2022.
Video: First Look at BECKY NURSE OF SALEM, Open Now at Lincoln Center Theater Photo
Video: First Look at BECKY NURSE OF SALEM, Open Now at Lincoln Center Theater
Becky Nurse of Salem, a new play by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Rebecca Taichman, opened last night (Sunday, December 4) at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Check out all new video footage here!

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Mariah Carey Takes Part in Radio City Rockettes Tik Tok ChallengeVideo: Mariah Carey Takes Part in Radio City Rockettes Tik Tok Challenge
December 5, 2022

Watch Mariah Carey's TikTok stitch, joining in on The Radio City Rockettes' new TikTok challenge – #ChristmasObsessed.
Anthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol Welcome First ChildAnthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol Welcome First Child
December 5, 2022

Anthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol have a son! Rapp shared to Instagram, 'Ken and I are thrilled to share that our family has grown! Our son, Rai Larson Ithiphol, was brought into the world on Friday, December 2, 2022, by an incredibly generous surrogate, to whom we are eternally grateful.'
Video: See Katie Brayben & Andrew Rannells in TAMMY FAYE World Premiere at The Almeida TheatreVideo: See Katie Brayben & Andrew Rannells in TAMMY FAYE World Premiere at The Almeida Theatre
December 5, 2022

See footage from the world premiere of Tammy Faye, a new musical from Elton John, Jake Shears and James Graham, that ran at The Almeida Theatre from October 13 - December 3, 2022.
New Musical OBSESSED, THE STORY OF DIANE WARREN...SO FAR in Development, Directed by Kathleen MarshallNew Musical OBSESSED, THE STORY OF DIANE WARREN...SO FAR in Development, Directed by Kathleen Marshall
December 5, 2022

OBSESSED, The Story of Diane Warren...so far, a new musical based on the incredible life of one of the most famous and successful songwriters of all time, is in development.
OHIO STATE MURDERS To Support Black Arts Organizations With Ticketing InitiativeOHIO STATE MURDERS To Support Black Arts Organizations With Ticketing Initiative
December 5, 2022

Ohio State Murders on Broadway has announced a special ticketing initiative with a number of New York-founded Black arts and culture organizations including National Black Theatre, The Harlem Arts Alliance, Black Theatre Coalition and The Classical Theatre of Harlem to help support their mission and efforts.
share