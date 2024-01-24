Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming To UK Cinemas This February

CinemaLive will present the cinema release of My Favorite Things: Rodgers and Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert on 14 and 18 February 2024. Check out the newest trailer below!

Featuring a star-studded cast including Joanna Ampil, Michael Ball, Maria Friedman, Daniel Dae Kim, Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Lucy St. Louis, Aaron Tveit, Marisha Wallace and Patrick Wilson.

The landmark event additionally comprised of the 40-piece Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, conducted by Simon Lee, along with a West End chamber choir, dance ensemble and surprise guest appearances from Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Featuring a 40-piece orchestra and international stars of the stage and screen, this special anniversary concert will be presented at London's newly restored Theatre Royal Drury Lane – the same venue that premiered the original West End production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific and The King and I.

Directed and staged by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli (Broadway's The King and I, South Pacific), the celebration of the historic partnership of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II will showcase original arrangements of the most iconic songs from Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, Cinderella and The Sound of Music.

Booking for CinemaLive's Season of Musicals is now open.

To book for your local cinema please follow the link copied here: Click Here.