Video: Recap the Works of Theresa Rebeck

Just last night, Broadway welcomed the latest work from one of the industry's most prolific and widely produced playwrights, Theresa Rebeck. I Need That, starring Danny and Lucy DeVito, marks her fifth Broadway play, though the scope of her work is much wider.

On Broadway, she has been represented with Bernhardt/Hamlet (2018), Dead Accounts (2012), Seminar (2011), and Mauritius (2007).

Scenes from Bernhardt/Hamlet:

Scenes from Dead Accounts:

Scenes from Seminar:

Her other notable New York and regional plays include Seared, Downstairs, The Scene, The Water’s Edge, Loose Knit, The Family of Mann, and Spike Heels, Bad Dates, The Butterfly Collection, and Our House, The Understudy, View of the Dome, What We’re Up Against, Omnium Gatherum.

Scenes from The Understudy:

Scenes from Our House:

Her latest play, Mad House, played a critically acclaimed world premiere on London’s West End starring David Harbour and Bill Pullman.

Mad House arrives in London:

On film and television, her many projects include Trouble, with Anjelica Huston, Bill Pullman, and David Morse (writer and director), “NYPD Blue,” the NBC series “Smash” (creator), the female spy thriller 355 (for Jessica Chastain’s production company), and her most recent film Glimpse, available for streaming now. As a novelist, Rebeck’s books include Three Girls and Their Brother and I'm Glad About You.

Original Smash trailer:

Rebeck is the recipient of the William Inge New Voices Playwriting Award, the PEN/Laura Pels Foundation Award, and a Lilly Award.

You can check out Rebeck's latest work, I Need That, on Brodaway at the American Airlines Theatre.