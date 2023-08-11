Video: Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival

Puppets come together this week as New York City plays host to the 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival- the only major worldwide festival dedicated to puppetry is organized by Teatro SEA, Grupo Morán (The Morán Group) and the Clemente Solo Vélez Cultural & Education Center.

"We are so proud to support the International Puppet Fringe Festival, a truly unique experience for New Yorkers of all ages to enjoy, and one that helps shine a light on our city as a global center for creativity and entertainment" said Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Pat Swinney Kaufman. "Congratulations to Dr. Morán, and the entire Fringe Festival team for organizing such a spectacular series of events and live performances on New York City's Lower East Side this August."

The week-long festival invites audiences of all ages to celebrate the art of puppetry in this one-of-a-kind experience that defines our city as a global creative capital. With a diverse lineup of performances from all over the world, discussions, and exhibitions, the festival showcases the artistry and creativity of puppetry. This year, the event honors New York City’s most renowned puppet master and founder of the Village Halloween Parade, Ralph Lee. As a tribute, on opening day, August 9th, there was a mini-Halloween in August procession around the neighborhood where puppeteers will take to the streets with their favorite fun and spooky puppets.

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge headed to the Lower East Side to join the festivities and you can check out what went down in the video below!