Video: Peter Dinklage Plays a Struggling Opera Composer in SHE CAME TO ME Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway

The new film will be released on September 29, 2023.

Aug. 24, 2023

The trailer for She Came to Me, a new film set in the opera world with Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway, has been released. The film is set to be released in theaters on September 29, 2023.

Written and directed by Rebecca Miller, the cast of the film will also include Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, and Brian D’Arcy James.

The soundtrack for the film will feature new music from Bryce Dessner from The National, who previously collaborated with Dinklage in the 2021 Cyrano movie musical. Bruce Springsteen's new song "Addicted to Romance" was also written for the movie.

The film follows a composer (Dinklage) who is struggling to write the score for his big comeback opera. At the behest of his former therapist and now wife (Hathaway), he sets out on a search of inspiration, ending in an adventurous one-night stand that reignites his passion for writing.

Dinklage has been seen onstage in A Month in the Country and Cyrano, which he later reprised for the movie musical adaptation. His film roles include Underdog (2007), Penelope (2008), The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017), and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Hathaway is the recipient of many awards, including an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe Award. In February 2002, Hathaway starred in the City Center Encores! concert production of Carnival! in her New York City stage debut.

In 2012, she played Fantine in the film adaptation of Les Misérables, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her other film credits include The Princess Diaries, The Devil Wears Prada, Ocean's 8, Armageddon Time, The Witches, and more.

Watch the new trailer here:






