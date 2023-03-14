Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Video: Patrick Page Is Tackling Shakespeare's Biggest Role

King Lear runs through April 16, 2023 at Shakespeare Theatre Company.

Mar. 14, 2023  

He's already played some of Broadway's most imposing characters. Now Patrick Page is taking on what is widely considered one of Shakespeare's most mammoth roles.

Hot on the heels of his successful Much Ado About Nothing last fall, Shakespeare Theatre Company Artistic Director Simon Godwin helms the timeless tragedy of King Lear with Page (Hadestown, All the Devils Are Here) as the titular king.

"Lear is really an ensemble piece," Page explained to BoradwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "We always think about the title character, but one of the reasons that the play is so notoriously hard to get right is that it has about a dozen leading roles. Everybody has to be at the very top of their game."

"I enjoy being able to do a Lear which is fully contextualized in the 21st century," he continued. "So often when we think about King Lear we think of furs, robes, crowns... That's all fine, but it leaves us out in some ways. In this production we know exactly who people are."

Watch below as he chats more about the challenges of playing such a big role, the joys of speaking Shakespeare, and so much more!






March 14, 2023

Fresh off his Broadway run in Hadestown, Patrick Page is back onstage at Washington DC's Shakespeare Theatre Compnay, playing the titular king in King Lear, directed by Simon Godwin. In this video he tells BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge all about his latest role.
