Video: Patrick Page Is Tackling Shakespeare's Biggest Role

He's already played some of Broadway's most imposing characters. Now Patrick Page is taking on what is widely considered one of Shakespeare's most mammoth roles.

Hot on the heels of his successful Much Ado About Nothing last fall, Shakespeare Theatre Company Artistic Director Simon Godwin helms the timeless tragedy of King Lear with Page (Hadestown, All the Devils Are Here) as the titular king.

"Lear is really an ensemble piece," Page explained to BoradwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "We always think about the title character, but one of the reasons that the play is so notoriously hard to get right is that it has about a dozen leading roles. Everybody has to be at the very top of their game."

"I enjoy being able to do a Lear which is fully contextualized in the 21st century," he continued. "So often when we think about King Lear we think of furs, robes, crowns... That's all fine, but it leaves us out in some ways. In this production we know exactly who people are."

