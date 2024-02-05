Video: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Takes its Final Bows on Broadway

The final performance took place on February 4.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

This weekend, Purlie Victorious took its final bow at the Music Box Theatre following 23 previews and 151 regular performances. The final show took place on February 4.

Following the performance, the show's social media accounts shared a video of the final curtain call. Check out the video below!

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davisstars Leslie Odom, Jr. in the title role, with Vanessa Bell Calloway as “Idella Landy”, Billy Eugene Jones as “Gitlow Judson”, Noah Pyzik as “Deputy”,  Noah Robbins  as “Charlie Cotchipee”, Jay O. Sanders as “Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee”, Heather Alicia Simms as “Missy Judson”,  Bill Timoney as “Sheriff” and Tony Award nominee Kara Young  as “Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins,” Melvin AbstonWilla BostBrandi Porter and Donald Webber Jr.

Exuberant and outrageous, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch is the joyous comedy that finds inspiration and laughs in the story of a man with a mission.  Alive with love and hope, this timeless story by American Playwright laureate Ossie Davis is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.



