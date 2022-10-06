Video: Obie Award Winning Actor and Musician Fredi Walker-Browne Reflects on Her Inspiring Career

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are honored to share virtual space with the iconic Fredi Walker-Browne who shares how originating the role of Joanne Jefferson in RENT impacted her 30+ year career, how she transitioned into directing and why just 'showing up' is honestly half the battle most of the time.

Before closing out the episode with a fun Broadway word association game, Fredi also dishes on the importance of performers remembering this industry is called show "business" and why she started the 'Professional Skills for Actors'; a quarterly virtual workshop for Actors of all levels. 'Survival Jobs' viewers can save $20 off the workshop by using the code 'SURVIVAL20' on the Professional Skills website here.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check celebrating Samantha's birthday and why audiences need to go out and support the Viola Davis film, THE WOMAN KING. The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.