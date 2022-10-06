Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Survival Jobs
Click Here for More on Survival Jobs

Video: Obie Award Winning Actor and Musician Fredi Walker-Browne Reflects on Her Inspiring Career

Fredi also shares why she started the Professional Skills for Actors Workshop on episode 52 of ‘Survival Jobs: A Podcast’. 

Oct. 06, 2022  

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are honored to share virtual space with the iconic Fredi Walker-Browne who shares how originating the role of Joanne Jefferson in RENT impacted her 30+ year career, how she transitioned into directing and why just 'showing up' is honestly half the battle most of the time.

Before closing out the episode with a fun Broadway word association game, Fredi also dishes on the importance of performers remembering this industry is called show "business" and why she started the 'Professional Skills for Actors'; a quarterly virtual workshop for Actors of all levels. 'Survival Jobs' viewers can save $20 off the workshop by using the code 'SURVIVAL20' on the Professional Skills website here.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check celebrating Samantha's birthday and why audiences need to go out and support the Viola Davis film, THE WOMAN KING. The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.




Related Stories

From This Author - Survival Jobs


Video: Obie Award Winning Actor and Musician Fredi Walker-Browne Reflects on Her Inspiring CareerVideo: Obie Award Winning Actor and Musician Fredi Walker-Browne Reflects on Her Inspiring Career
October 6, 2022

The iconic Fredi Walker-Browne shares how originating the role of Joanne Jefferson in ‘RENT’ impacted her 30+ year career, how she transitioned into directing and why just ‘showing up’ is honestly half the battle most of the time. Watch the full video interview.
Video: Tamika Lawrence Shares Her Broadway JourneyVideo: Tamika Lawrence Shares Her Broadway Journey
October 2, 2022

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo  are grateful to sit down with actor and musician Tamika Lawrence who shares how she finds the balance between creating her own music and performing on Broadway, one of her favorite on stage moments while performing in BOOK OF MORMON and how people who have a ‘seat at the table’ can be more inclusive to Artists of Color. Watch the full video in this interview!
VIDEO: Ephie Aardema Dishes on Being Part of the 'Fanny Pack' as an Understudy in Broadway's FUNNY GIRLVIDEO: Ephie Aardema Dishes on Being Part of the 'Fanny Pack' as an Understudy in Broadway's FUNNY GIRL
September 25, 2022

Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back and sit down with actor Ephie Aardema, who shares what it’s like being part of the “Fanny Pack” as one of the Fanny Brice understudies in the Broadway hit musical ‘FUNNY GIRL’. Ephie shares what it’s like returning to the Broadway stage after the pandemic and juggling multiple roles in rehearsals in this video.
VIDEO: Marc Reign Dishes on Working with the Iconic John Patrick Shanley on CANDLELIGHTVIDEO: Marc Reign Dishes on Working with the Iconic John Patrick Shanley on CANDLELIGHT
September 11, 2022

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo sit down with actor and content creator Marc Reign, who discusses working with iconic playwright John Patrick Shanely on the off-Broadway play CANDLELIGHT at the Nylon Fusion Theater Company last fall. As someone with over 31,000 Instagram followers due to his prolific and entertaining comedy sketches, Marc also gives advice to his fellow actors on how to grow their social media pages organically. Watch thus video for the full episode.
VIDEO: Julia Murney Discusses Her Role in the New Off-Broadway Musical BETWEEN THE LINESVIDEO: Julia Murney Discusses Her Role in the New Off-Broadway Musical BETWEEN THE LINES
September 4, 2022

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the Broadway Icon, who discusses her new role in the new off-Broadway musical Between the Lines at Second Stage which is running from now until Sunday, September 11. Julia also shares her experience bringing the legendary character of ‘Elphaba’ to life in Wicked on tour and on Broadway, how instrumental the The Wild Party original cast album was to the longevity of the show, and the importance of supporting your fellow Artist friends before closing out the episode with a fun round of ‘Wicked Trivia’! Watch the full video!