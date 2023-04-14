Video: Nicolas Cage Reveals His Broadway Dream Role

Nicolas Cage appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he revealed what his one dream role would be if he were ever to appear on Broadway.

"I think if I was ever going to go on Broadway, the only part that would make sense for me, because I have, over the years, blown out my voice," he said. "I think that might, might, lend itself to Pontius Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar."

Colbert then reveals that that's his favorite musical. "I would do anything to be in that musical, but there's no part in there for me," he said. "I would quit this show."

The pair then broke out into song, belting out a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar.

