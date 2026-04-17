Video: New Trailer Teases Extended Audra McDonald Concert Featuring 'Rose's Turn'





Later this month, an extended version of Audra McDonald's London Palladium concert will be available to stream on National Theatre at Home. A new trailer for the recording, billed "Audra McDonald: I Am What I Am (Director’s Cut)," has been released, teasing her performances in the special. It will begin streaming on April 30.

The winner of six Tony Awards, as well as two Grammy awards and an Emmy, the concert sees Audra McDonald perform a repertoire of classic Broadway songs, including “I Am What I Am,” “Cornet Man,” “Summertime,” “I Could Have Danced All Night," "Cabaret," "Before the Parade Passes By," and more.

Following her role as Mama Rose in the recent Broadway revival of Gypsy, this version of the recording also features McDonald's concert performance of "Rose's Turn" from the musical, which was not included in the initial PBS broadcast in 2024. Recorded from the London Palladium, musical director Andy Einhorn leads the 40-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra to accompany McDonald.

McDonald has received a record-breaking 6 Tony wins. Her first came in 1994 for Carousel, followed by those for Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, Porgy and Bess, and Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. In addition to her Tony-winning and nominated performances, McDonald has appeared on Broadway in The Secret Garden, Henry IV, and Shuffle Along, or, The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed.

She broke a new Tony record in 2025 by becoming the most-nominated performer in Broadway history. Her nomination for Gypsy marked the 11th for the performer, following her 2023 nomination for Ohio State Murders.

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