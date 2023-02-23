Video: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Takes The Stage At PARADE To Condemn Anti-Semitic Protest

In solidarity with the cast, crew, and creative team of PARADE, tonight, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took the stage of the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre to address the sold-out audience of the Broadway musical revival.

PARADE director Michael Arden welcomed the Mayor who condemned the antisemitic protests that happened on Tuesday night outside the Jacobs. See video of Mayor Adams' address below.

The producers and stars of Parade responded to the display of antisemitism prior to the show's first preview performance of Parade on Broadway earlier this week.

In a statement the producers said, "If there is any remaining doubt out there about the urgency of telling this story in this moment in history, the vileness on display last night should put it to rest. We stand by the valiant Broadway cast that brings this vital story to life each night."

Inspired by historical events, Parade follows Lucille and Leo Frank (Diamond and Platt)-a Jewish couple living in Marietta, Georgia-as they are pulled apart and drawn together by Leo's 1913 murder trial, conviction, appeal, and eventual lynching. Brutal legal drama contrasts with haunting pastoral lyricism as a love story unfolds amid unlikely circumstances.

Jason Robert Brown (music and lyrics) and Alfred Uhry (book) both won Tony Awards for this musical interpretation of the 1913 trial of Jewish factory manager Leo Frank in Marietta, Georgia.