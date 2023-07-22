Video: Moms United By Organ Donation Sing from WICKED on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Teacher Holly from Odessa, New York, and full-time mom Kim from Eugene, Oregon appeared on America's Got Talent to present a touching performance of 'For Good' from the musical Wicked.

When asked what brought them together for this moment, Holly stated: "Back in 2007, my son, unfortunately, passed away, and he became an organ donor, and his heart went to Kim's son."

"The last song I sang to Jake to say goodbye to him, was 'For Good' from the musical Wicked," said Holly.

"When Beckham was finished with his heart transplant surgery, I wasn't allowed to hold him. I could just kind of stroke his head, and the first thing I did when I stroked his head was I sang that song, 'For Good' from Wicked," said Kim.

The women said they wanted to appear on the show to raise awareness about organ donation.

After the performance, the two women received 4 yeses from the judges, sending them to the next round of the competition.

"That was probably the most magical moment I have ever experienced," said judge Howie Mandel.

Watch the touching moment below!

