Video: Megan Thee Stallion Welcomes You to MOULIN ROUGE! in New Teaser as 'Zidler'

You can now get a first look at three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar and actress Megan Thee Stallion as “Zidler” ahead of her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical next Tuesday, March 24th at the Al Hirshfeld Theatre.

Watch as Megan Thee Stallion welcomes theatregoers in the new teaser trailer, sharing: "This is more than a nightclub... The Moulin Rouge is a state of mind!"

Playing a strictly limited 8-week engagement through Sunday, May 17, 2026, Megan Thee Stallion makes history becoming the first female-identifying performer to play the role of “Zidler” not only in the Broadway production, but in any Moulin Rouge! The Musical production worldwide. The Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will end its run on July 26, 2026.