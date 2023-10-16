Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour

Madonna starred in the 1996 film adaptation of Evita, calling it the role she was "born to play."

By: Oct. 16, 2023

Madonna is bringing back her role in Evita on her new "Celebration" world tour.

The pop legend kicked off her colossal 78-date tour at London's O2 arena on Saturday, celebrating her 40 year career by going through her musical catalogue with songs like "Like A Prayer," "Hung Up," "Holiday," and more.

Madonna also paid tribute to her role in the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita, in which she starred as Eva Perón. She performed the musical's iconic "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" during a medley that also included a cover of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" and "La Isla Bonita."

While singing "Don't Cry For Me Argentina," the production's large screens display photos of the real Evá Peron, plus Ché Guevara, who also inspired a character in the musical. Photos of Frida Kahlo, David Bowie, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcom X, Sinead O'Conner, and more are shown while Madonna ends the song by leading the audience in a chant, saying "No fear."

Madonna starred in the 1996 film adaptation of Evita, calling it the role she was "born to play." It also starred Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Pryce.

Directed by long-time collaborator Jamie King and the musical direction of Stuart Price, the "Celebration Tour" takes audiences on an emotional journey through some of her biggest hits, including songs she has not performed on stage in decades.  

With nods to her beginnings as a struggling artist living in New York City, to her meteoric success, through personal and professional lows to spiritual awakening; the show captures Madonna’s past while looking to the future.  

The tour's launch comes after the Grammy-winner experienced a nearly-fatal health scare over the summer. After postponing the first three month's of the tour, Madonna will continue to take the concert around Europe before landing in America in December. Check out all of Madonna's Celebration tour dates here.

Watch the performance here:

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur



