Video: MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles' Pantages Theatre

The Tony Award-winning production will be in LA through January 28, 2024.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

MJ

Last night, the tour production of MJ opened at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre. The Tony Award-winning production will be in LA through January 28, 2024.

See footage from curtain call below!


In attendance at the opening night were legends Barry Gordy and Susanne de Passe, Jon Batiste, Norm Nixon, Mario van Peebles, Kenny Ortega, Emily Bear, and Tony winners Lynn Nottage and Christopher Wheeldon.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and
unparalleled artistry comes to cities across the United States as MJ, the multi Tony Award®- winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

Roman Banks (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and “High School Musical: The Musical: The
Series”) plays the title role of ‘MJ’. Joining him in the First National Tour cast will be Jamaal Fields-Green (MJ – Alternate), Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Josiah Benson (Little
Michael), Ethan Joseph (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), Mary Kate Moore (Rachel), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Jaylen Lyndon Hunter (Little Marlon), Matt Loehr (Dave), Da’Von T. Moody (Alejandro) and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).






Recommended For You