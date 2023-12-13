Video: MEAN GIRLS Cast Reveals How the Original Film Impacted the Movie Musical; Tickets Now On Sale

Watch the cast of Mean Girls, along with writer, producer, and star Tina Fey as they discuss the lasting impact of the original film before the new movie musical.

Watch the "Plastic is Forever" featurette below!

"20 years later, it's just as poppin' as it was when it came out," Broadway alum Reneé Rapp says as she prepares to play Regina George.

And beginning today, the film will be launching #12DaysOfFetch with a countdown to the holidays, full of exclusive first looks, music, and suprises!

"All of these characters are familiar, but there are some twists," Tony-nominated A Strange Loop star Jaquel Spivey says in the new featurette.

The new video also features Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Tina Fey, and Tim Meadows.

Tickets to see Mean Girls in theaters are also on sale today. Stay tuned to find out what #12DaysOfFetch surprise comes next!

Watch the new featurette here:



