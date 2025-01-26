Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Appears as Alexander Hamilton in SNL Cold Open

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared on SNL on January 25th, reprising his role as Alexander Hamilton in the show's cold open. Watch his appearance in the video here!

In the sketch, the Founding Fathers are about to sign the Declaration of Independence. Miranda appears as Hamilton, rapping that America "will never have a King," but gets interrupted by President Trump (James Austin Johnson).

The episode was hosted by Timothee Chalamet, who also served as musical guest. This was his third time hosting SNL and first time as musical guest. Chalamet has received Oscar, SAG, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominations for his performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, now in theaters.

In addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT), “SNL” streams live on Peacock. Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock.

“SNL” will mark its 50th anniversary with a celebratory weekend culminating in a live primetime broadcast, “SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” on Sunday, Feb. 16.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.