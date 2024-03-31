Video: Lea Michele, Ben Platt, Lizzo, and More Perform at Joe Biden Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A fundraising event was held on Thursday, March 28 at Radio City Music Hall, for President Joe Biden's campaign. Biden was joined by former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Performances featured Ben Platt, Lea Michele, Queen Latifah, Lizzo, and Cynthia Erivo.

Stephen Colbert moderated a discussion between the three presidents and Mindy Kaling hosted the event. First Lady Jill Biden also spoke.

The event was produced by Jordan Roth and Alex Timbers. Certain attendees also had the chance to get their photo taken with the three presidents by Annie Leibovitz.