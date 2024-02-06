Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Stars Evan Rachel Wood and Darren Criss Belt Out A Grunge Classic

The two stars took the stage this week for a different kind of performance, belting out the 90s rock classic, "Inside Out" by the band Eve 6.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 1 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 3 Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 4 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91

Little Shop of Horrors Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $61.50
Cast
Photos
Videos
Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Stars Evan Rachel Wood and Darren Criss Belt Out A Grunge Classic

Evan Rachel Wood and Darren Criss the newest stars of Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors! The two stars took the stage this week for a different kind of performance, belting out the 90s rock classic, "Inside Out" by the band Eve 6.

Check out a clip of their performance here:

About Evan Rachel Wood

She began acting in the 1990s, appearing in several television series, including American Gothic (1995–96) and Once and Again (1999–2002). She made her debut as a leading film actress at the age of nine in Digging to China (1997) and garnered acclaim for her Golden Globe-nominated role as the troubled teenager Tracy Freeland in the teen drama film Thirteen (2003). She continued acting mostly in independent films, including Pretty Persuasion (2005), Down in the Valley (2005), Running with Scissors(2006), and Across the Universe (2007).

Since 2008, Wood has appeared in more mainstream films, including The Wrestler (2008), Whatever Works (2009), The Ides of March (2011), and she portrayed Madonna in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story(2022). She returned to television the following year in the recurring role of Sophie-Anne Leclerq, the vampire Queen of Louisiana, on True Blood from 2009 to 2011. She also portrayed the title character's malicious daughter in the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce (2011), for which she was nominated for the Golden Globe and Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She starred as sentient android Dolores Abernathy in the HBO series Westworld (2016–2022), for which she won a Critics' Choice Award and earned Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations. She also voiced Queen Iduna in the Disneyanimated fantasy film Frozen II (2019).

About Darren Criss

Darren Criss recently starred on Broadway in David Mamet’s American Buffalo alongside Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell. He also appeared on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He is best known for his role in Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, as well as the YouTube viral hit A Very Potter Musical and his role as Blaine Anderson in the television show Glee.




RELATED STORIES

1
Evan Rachel Wood Reveals She Nearly Played Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Once Before Photo
Evan Rachel Wood Reveals She Nearly Played Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Once Before

Evan Rachel Wood and Darren Criss are set to begin performances in Little Shop of Horrors tonight, January 30. But did you know Wood has almost played Audrey once before?

2
Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning i Photo
Updated: Darren Criss and Evan Rachel Wood Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning in January

According to Darren Criss, he and Evan Rachel Wood will be headed to Skid Row for a short run as Seymour and Audrey, beginning in late January through the end of March.

3
Video: Constance Wu Performs Somewhere Thats Green From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Photo
Video: Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Little Shop of Horrors has released a stripped-down rendition of 'Somewhere That's Green' sung by the production's current Audrey, Constance Wu. Wu is accompanied by Will Van Dyke and Nate Brown.

4
Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu Will Depart LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in January Photo
Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu Will Depart LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in January

Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu are set to depart Little Shop of Horrors next month. The duo will perform the roles of Seymour and Audrey through January 28, 2024 only.

More Hot Stories For You

PURPLE RAIN Musical Will Premiere in Prince's Hometown of MinneapolisPURPLE RAIN Musical Will Premiere in Prince's Hometown of Minneapolis
A SIGN OF THE TIMES Delays First Preview Due to Technical RequirementsA SIGN OF THE TIMES Delays First Preview Due to Technical Requirements
Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA on BroadwayVideo: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA on Broadway
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/4/24 - THE LION KING, WICKED & More Top the ListBroadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/4/24 - THE LION KING, WICKED & More Top the List

Videos

Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day Video
Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day
Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Video
Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA Video
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SPAMALOT
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You