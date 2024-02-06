Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Stars Evan Rachel Wood and Darren Criss Belt Out A Grunge Classic

Evan Rachel Wood and Darren Criss the newest stars of Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors! The two stars took the stage this week for a different kind of performance, belting out the 90s rock classic, "Inside Out" by the band Eve 6.

Check out a clip of their performance here:

About Evan Rachel Wood

She began acting in the 1990s, appearing in several television series, including American Gothic (1995–96) and Once and Again (1999–2002). She made her debut as a leading film actress at the age of nine in Digging to China (1997) and garnered acclaim for her Golden Globe-nominated role as the troubled teenager Tracy Freeland in the teen drama film Thirteen (2003). She continued acting mostly in independent films, including Pretty Persuasion (2005), Down in the Valley (2005), Running with Scissors(2006), and Across the Universe (2007).

Since 2008, Wood has appeared in more mainstream films, including The Wrestler (2008), Whatever Works (2009), The Ides of March (2011), and she portrayed Madonna in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story(2022). She returned to television the following year in the recurring role of Sophie-Anne Leclerq, the vampire Queen of Louisiana, on True Blood from 2009 to 2011. She also portrayed the title character's malicious daughter in the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce (2011), for which she was nominated for the Golden Globe and Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She starred as sentient android Dolores Abernathy in the HBO series Westworld (2016–2022), for which she won a Critics' Choice Award and earned Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominations. She also voiced Queen Iduna in the Disneyanimated fantasy film Frozen II (2019).

About Darren Criss

Darren Criss recently starred on Broadway in David Mamet’s American Buffalo alongside Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell. He also appeared on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He is best known for his role in Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, as well as the YouTube viral hit A Very Potter Musical and his role as Blaine Anderson in the television show Glee.