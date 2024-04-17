Video: Kevin Del Aguila Shares Hysterical Backstage Antics at SOME LIKE IT HOT

Everyone knows that Kevin Del Aguila earned a Tony nomination for his spectacular performance onstage as 'Osgood' in Some Like It Hot... but did you know that his performance offstage was just as wonderfully ridiculous?

Kevin just shared a hysterical montage of moments captured offstage during a scene featuring Christian Borle and Adrianna Hicks. The caption reads: "POV: you’re Christian Borle glancing off stage right in Some Like It Hot."

Some Like It Hot played its final performance at the Shubert Theatre on December 30, 2023.



