Video: Kevin Del Aguila Shares Hysterical Backstage Antics at SOME LIKE IT HOT

Some Like It Hot played its final performance at the Shubert Theatre on December 30, 2023.
Everyone knows that Kevin Del Aguila earned a Tony nomination for his spectacular performance onstage as 'Osgood' in Some Like It Hot... but did you know that his performance offstage was just as wonderfully ridiculous?
Kevin just shared a hysterical montage of moments captured offstage during a scene featuring Christian Borle and Adrianna Hicks. The caption reads: "POV: you’re Christian Borle glancing off stage right in Some Like It Hot."
